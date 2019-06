కేసీఆర్ కు మొదలైన టార్చర్ .. ఏపీని చూసైనా కళ్ళు తెరువు... కాంగ్రెస్ నేత జీవన్ రెడ్డి

English summary

Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday criticised that the government failed to improve the standards and facilities in government schools across the State. Addressing the media, he said it has been presumed that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government would provide free education in English medium from KG to PG. However, it has failed in this regard He said as many as 20,000 posts in the Education department are vacant. The government did not complete process of the selection of the teachers. The remarks of Education Minister that the number of students is more than the teachers, shows his lack of awareness. He said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has taken steps to provide 25 per cent seats in the private schools to the poor and has announced steps to improve facilities in the government schools. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao should open his eyes with the steps taken by his AP counterpart.