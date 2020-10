దీక్షిత్ రెడ్డి కేసు రిమాండ్ రిపోర్ట్ లో కీలక విషయాలు .. కిడ్నాపర్ ను ఉరి తీయాలన్న ఎమ్మెల్యే సీతక్క

English summary

The town of Mahabubabad was plunged into a deep tragedy in the wake of the murder of journalist's son Deekshith Reddy in Mahabubabad. Several key points are coming to light in this case. At the same time, there are many suspicions. MLA Seethakka, who visited the victim's family, demanded that the kidnapper who poured petrol and killed a small child be hanged.