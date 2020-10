దుబ్బాక ఉపఎన్నిక.. బీజేపీ కోసం పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ ప్రచారం : కిషన్ రెడ్డి ఏమన్నారంటే

English summary

There is a large-scale campaign that Pawan Kalyan is coming for the Dubaka by-election campaign. There is a reason for that. Recently, Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay met Pawan Kalyan. On that occasion, it seems that he wanted Pawan Kalyan to come to Dubbaka for the by-election campaign. The BJP idea seems to be to attract youth voters if Pawan Kalyan comes to Dubaka by-election campaign. However, Kishan Reddy said it was not clear whether Pawan Kalyan was coming for the election campaign or not.