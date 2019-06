నేడు ఢిల్లీ వెళ్లనున్న కోమటి రెడ్డి .. బీజేపీలో చేరేందుకు రంగం సిద్ధం ?

English summary

Munugodu MLA and Congress Senior MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy raked controversy after making scandalous statements about his own party.But today, he made headlines once again after making a phone call to Sangareddy MLA Jaggareddy. Sources revealed that both the Congress leaders only talked about current scenario in the party but the incident raised several eyebrows in the political circle especially after yesterday’s comments.Talk in the political circle is that the Manugodu MLA was expecting TPCC Chief position and he pulled this stunt after being rejected. Some also claim that the Congress leader is giving hints of his shifting to BJP. The campaign is gaining momentum as Congress leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy's is changing party. Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is going to delhi today to meet amith shah.. if Rajagopal Reddy joins the BJP, what is Komatireddy Venkatara Reddy going to do and What is the debate going on in the party ? Are there any more leaders looking towards BJP? That is now tensioning the Congress party.