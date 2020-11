తెలంగాణా చరిత్రలోనే భారీగా 20వేల కోట్లకు పైగా పెట్టుబడితో అమెజాన్ డేటా సెంటర్లు ..

English summary

The Telangana government on Friday announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the largest cloud computing platforms in the world, has come forward to set up multiple data centres in the state at an estimated investment of Rs 20,761 crore.“Happy to announce the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the history of Telangana! After a series of meetings, AWS has finalised investment of Rs 207.61 bn ($ 2.77 bn) to set up multiple data centres in Telangana. KTR said.