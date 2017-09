మూడు రోజులే కీలకం: సింగరేణి పోరు హోరాహోరీ, చివరికి కార్మికులే...

Telangana

Swetha

English summary

Singereni union recogntion elections here on Octber 5th 2017. But clear indications will be in last 3 or 4 days on union elections. Already CM KCR give double bonanza for employees with Dussera advance and Diwali bonus. With AITUC, INTUC and other trade unions HMS also key union. This's n't affliated to any political party. Special representitive in Delhi for Telangana Samudrala Venugopala chary pressure on Union leader ship to join TBGKS.