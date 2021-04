లాయర్ దంపతుల హత్య : పుట్ట మధుకు షాక్... కోర్టు ఆదేశాలతో పుట్ట శైలజపై కేసు నమోదు...

English summary

Manthani court given shock to Peddapalli district ZP chairman and former MLA Putta Madhu. A case has been registered against Putta Madhu's wife Manthani Municipal Chairman Putta Shailaja as per Manthani court orders.Shailaja is facing charges of making a video call with the accused Bittu Sreenu on the court premises during the trial of the Vamanarao-Nagmani couple murder case. Local SI Praveen Kumar complained to the court about this ... The court ordered to register a case against her.