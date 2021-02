పుట్ట మధు చుట్టూ తిరుగుతున్న లాయర్ల హత్యకేసు .. రాజకీయ కుట్రనా? సీబీఐ విచారణకు పిటీషన్

English summary

The name of Peddapalli ZP chairman and TRS party leader Putta Madhu is prominent in the case of the murders of High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagmani. Kunta Srinivas, who is facing charges in the case, is a main follower of Putta Madhu, raising suspicions about Puttamadhu's involvement in the murder case. There are also allegations of political conspiracy behind the killings due to clashes between Putta Madhu and Vaman Rao.