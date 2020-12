తెలంగాణాలో మళ్ళీ మావోల అలజడి .. పోలీసుల కూంబింగ్ తో ఉలిక్కిపడుతున్న ఏజెన్సీ

English summary

The movements of the Maoists have started once again in the state of Telangana. Police were alerted by intelligence sources that a group of Maoists under the command of Bade Chokka Rao was roaming around. Police, who believe that the latest Maoist team entered in Bhadradri Kottagudem district. Photos of the suspects are widely circulated. Cumbing operations are being carried out in forest areas. With this the people in the agency are again worried .