Great News for #Telangana!Microsoft announces 3 more Data Centres (DCs) in Hyderabad.



The 6 DCs (3 announced in 2022) enable Microsoft to serve Azure's customers in India & worldwide.



Microsoft conveyed the decision to Minister KTRTRS in a meeting held at #wef23 Davos. pic.twitter.com/J0IDjauIC0 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (MinisterKTR) January 19, 2023