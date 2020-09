పీవీకి భారతరత్న .. వ్యతిరేకించిన ఎంఐఎం .. కేసీఆర్ పై , ఎంఐఎంపై మండిపడిన సీతక్క

English summary

TRS ally MIM opposed the resolution introduced by CM KCR. The Majlis party, which had declared its opposition to the decision to give Bharat Ratna to PV and walked out. However, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said the resolution was unanimously approved by the House. The House then adjourned to Wednesday. MLA Sitakka fired saying that KCR is using PV's name for selfish politics.