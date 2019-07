మంత్రులైనా మనుషులు మారలే ...? బహిరంగంగా దమ్కీలిస్తున్నారు ... కోర్టుకెళ్తే వేధిస్తారా..!?

English summary

Shocking commented that the people who went to court on the land acquisition of the geesekonda textile park to not to give welfare schemes to them . Ministers urged those who go to court on land acquisition to trouble without applying rehabilitation packages.The government has collected a total of 1317 acres for the textile industry which is to be set up in the Gesukonda zone. However, there is a dispute over 90 acres of land. Minister Erbabeli Dayakar Rao said that some are going to the courts and creating barriers to the textile industry in the name of cases.