Dear Piyush Ji, Any updates on the Warangal Rail Coach Factory as promised to the people of Telangana in AP Reorganisation Act? FYI; The state Government has already handed over 150 Acres of land as directed by Government of India #WarangalRailCoachFactory https://t.co/dupU0B8ZiN

English summary

'Any updates on the Kazipet Railway Coach factory mentioned in the AP reorganisation Act. The state government has already collected 150 acres and given it to the Center he added. ' minister KTR tweeted. Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted about the setting up of a railway coach factory in Latur, Maharashtra, to which Minister KTR responded.