English summary

KTR said it had inquired about the Atmanirbhar package when it met small and medium scale entrepreneurs on various occasions over the past few years. No one received a single penny under that package. He said only a few small traders were given loans at the rate of Rs 10,000. He said that Telangana did not get any benefit with the Atmanirbhar package. He said the Center itself was indifferent to the laws made by the Center in the matter of industrial subsidies.