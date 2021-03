షర్మిల రాజన్న రాజ్యం వ్యాఖ్యలపై మంత్రి పువ్వాడ.. ప్రజలు అన్ని రాజ్యాలు చూశాకే కేసీఆర్ కు పట్టం కట్టారని సెటైర్

English summary

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar made interesting remarks on Sharmila's party in the backdrop of a public meeting to be held in Khammam soon. Puvvada said that if Sharmila speaks, Rajanna rule will bring , the people of Khammam have seen all the rulers and rules and then turned towards KCR. Now the people of Telangana do not need the new rule. He commented that the people here would not fall into anyone's trap .