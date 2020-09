అధ్వానంగా తెలంగాణాలో పరిస్థితులు ... అసెంబ్లీలో నిలదీస్తాం : కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యే జగ్గారెడ్డి

English summary

Sanga Reddy MLA Jagga Reddy made it clear that public issues would be questioned in the coming assembly sessions. MLA Jaggareddy,spoke on the latest situation in the state of Telangana. He said the corona was not declining in the state of Telangana and conditions in government hospitals were worse and said that the Assembly would take up the issue of deteriorating condition in government hospitals. He criticized the hospitals for not having even the minimum facilities.