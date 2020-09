Police Alert: వాగు దాటుతూ డ్రోన్ కెమెరాలకు చిక్కిన మావోలు..ఇదిగో వీడియో..!

English summary

It is a known fact that the police are using the latest technology to detect the movements of Maoists. Police recently traced the movements of the Maoists through a drone camera. A police drone camera filmed hundreds of people crossing a stream in a row. Many of them were identified as Maoists. Now this video has gone viral on social media. Police are sifting through the forest area where they spotted Maoists coming towards Telangana from Chhattisgarh through this video.