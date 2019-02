ఆ మహిళా ఎమ్మెల్యేలకు మంత్రి ఛాన్స్ లేదా ? కేసీఆర్ ఇద్దరు మహిళా మంత్రుల వ్యూహం ఇదేనా?

English summary

Political analysts believe that the sensational decision taken by KCR on the issue of giving women as ministers is a strategic decision.Sabita Indra Reddy from Congress is invited to TRS and is likely to be the minister.It is now out there that discussions have come from the women MLAs and they oppose the decision. So KCR decided to give two women minsters in his cabinet. one is in their own party leader and the another one is the women leader in the opposition Congress Party .