Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The higher officials of the hyderabad police department were serious on the behaviour of the Jawahar Nagar Police Station CI Uma Maheshwar Rao. A photo of this CI's bad behaviour went viral on Social Media. While conducting an enquiry in a murder case, CI Uma Maheshwar Rao personally went to the Victim's House and while writing a complaint this incident was happened.