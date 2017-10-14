దీపావళికి 18, 19 తేదీల్లో సెలవు.. క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన ప్రభుత్వం

Telangana

The government of telangana state made changes in Diwali holiday. Before it was 18th October. But Amaavasya is on 19th October. After a request mady by the Priests Telangana CM KCR decided to change Diwali holiday from 18th 19th October. Already 17th was announced as a optional holiday. So, now both the holiday dates changed to 18th & 19th October. Finally, Diwali got 2 days holidays.