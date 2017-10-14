దీపావళికి 18, 19 తేదీల్లో సెలవు.. క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన ప్రభుత్వం

హైదరాబాద్: దీపావళి పండుగ సెలవు మారింది. ఈ నెల 18న దీపావళి పండుగ సెలవు ఉంటుందని ఇది వరకే తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం ప్రకటించింది. ఈ మేరకు జీవో కూడా జారీ చేసింది.

అయితే అమావస్య 18వ తేదీన రాలేదని, 19వ తేదీన వస్తోందని, కాబట్టి దీపావళి సెలవును కూడా 19వ తేదీకి మార్చాలని పలువురు పండితులు ప్రభుత్వాన్ని కోరారు.
దీంతో తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం దీపావళి సెలవును మార్చింది.

అమావాస్య రోజునే దీపావళి పండుగ జరగాలని పలువురు పండితులు సూచించడంతో 19వ తేదీన సెలవుగా నిర్ణయించారు. నరక చతుర్దశికి 17న ఐచ్ఛిక సెలవు ఉండగా.. దాన్ని ఇప్పుడు18వ తేదీకి మార్చారు. ఫలితంగా ఈ దీపావళికి 18, 19 తేదీల్లో పండుగ సెలవులు రానున్నాయి.

The government of telangana state made changes in Diwali holiday. Before it was 18th October. But Amaavasya is on 19th October. After a request mady by the Priests Telangana CM KCR decided to change Diwali holiday from 18th 19th October. Already 17th was announced as a optional holiday. So, now both the holiday dates changed to 18th & 19th October. Finally, Diwali got 2 days holidays.
Story first published: Saturday, October 14, 2017, 9:46 [IST]
