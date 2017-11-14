Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Actor and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will be conferred with the IEBF Excellence Award at the Global Business Summit on ‘Invest in New India’ being organised by London-based Indo European Business Forum (IEBF) will honour at the House of Lords (UK Parliament) in London on November 17. He will also be the guest of honour at the event.Janasena Party sources said that it was second biggest honour for Pawan Kalyan by a global organisation within a shortspan after an opportunity to address a gathering at the prestigious Harvard University.