వ్యవసాయ బిల్లుపై కేసీఆర్ కు జంతర్ మంతర్లో ధర్నా చేసే దమ్ముందా .. రేవంత్ సవాల్ .. ఉత్తమ్ ఫైర్

English summary

The Congress party is upset over the agriculture bill brought by the central government. While the ruling TRS party leaders are also criticizing the agriculture bill, the Congress party alleges that the TRS MPs are not in a position to put pressure on the BJP. Congress party Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy has lashed out at TRS chief KCR over the agriculture bill brought by the government. TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy also fires on the bill.