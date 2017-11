Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Revanth Reddy who jumped from TTDP will get a good post in Congress.. said TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy here in Hyderabad on Friday in a Press meet. Other leaders Seethakka, Vem Narendar Reddy, Vijaya Ramana Rao, Arikela Narsa Reddy will get MLA Tickets, Uttam added. In Telangana.. only Congress Party is the alternate for TRS, he concluded.