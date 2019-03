భయానికి గుడ్ బై చెప్పండి.. చక్కని ప్రణాళికతో పదవతరగతి పరీక్షలు రాయండి

English summary

Board exams play an important role in the life of students and parents as well. Board exams are essential because the grades which students secure decide the future prospects of the student. There is a lot of pressure on students who are going to appear in the board exams. They go through mental stress, tension, and anxiety which ultimately result in restlessness and depression in various students. Positive thinking is really required to deal with examination stress.Have a Healthy Diet and Good Sleep. parents also need to take care and also give confidence to the children who are appearing to the SSC exams .