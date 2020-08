తెలంగాణాలో స్కూళ్ళ ప్రారంభం ఇప్పుడు లేనట్టే ... ఇంటర్మీడియట్ తో సహా డిజిటల్ క్లాసెస్ కూడా వాయిదా !!

English summary

In Telangana, there is confusion regarding the re-opening of schools due to the impact of the corona virus. According to information received from government sources, teachers have to go to school from today even if students do not come to school. No directives have been received by the district authorities so far from the School Education Directorate as teachers have to go to schools from today. Should teachers go to school with this? Or not? There was confusion on the subject. At the same time, the management of digital classrooms has become post-pone.