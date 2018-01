తెలంగాణ పోలీసు స్టేషన్లన్నింటికి సోషల్ మీడియా ఖాతాలు!

Telangana

Telangana DGP Mahendar Reddy told that they are going to start social media accounts for all the police stations. For every police station in the state should have account in Facebook and Twitter soon. All the 800 police stations will be giving special social media accounts. With the help of these online accounts police will be in touch with all the people of the state and they also take feedback from the people, he concluded.