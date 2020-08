శ్రీశైలం ప్రమాదానికి కారణం చెప్పిన కలెక్టర్.. ముమ్మరంగా సహాయక చర్యలు జరుగుతున్నాయన్న జెన్ కో సీఎండీ

English summary

Nagar Kurnool District Collector Sharman said the short circuit was the main cause of the fire at Srisailam Hydroelectric Power Station. Collector Sharman, who inspected the accident site, said a fire broke out at the hydropower plant around 10:30 pm due to a short circuit and the crew could not get out as the smoke spread thickly. Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao said relief efforts were in full swing and efforts were being made to protect the staff inside. .