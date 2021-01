బాలకార్మికుడి నుంచి బాహుబలిగా -పేదరికం ఎదుగుదలకు అడ్డుకాదు -ఐఆర్ఎస్ అధికారి సురేశ్ సక్సెస్ స్టోరీ

English summary

Born into poverty in a remote Lambadi Tanda that lacks even basic amenities, Suresh Lakawat is now elevating his home village as an IRS officer. Suresh Nayak who is the Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in Hyderabad, and his wife Kanika Agarwal, also an irs are running the Sarvapuram Tanda of Kesamudram Mandal in Mahabubabad district. Ideal for neighboring villages in development.