Telangana

Swetha

English summary

Swine flu and Dengue fever were severly effected in Hyderabad. These deseages firstly effected in 2011. Mostly in 2015 3193 Swine flu, 1890 Dengue cases registered. Telangana Government has appointed Swinflu nodal officer Dr. Manohar and special wards in Osmania, Fever, Nilofer, Warangal in MGM, Nizamabad hospitals.