Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

During their visit to Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump and White House adviser, will attend a dinner hosted at the Taj Falaknuma. Ms Trump will be visiting the city for two days on November 28 and 29 at the head of the US business delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. The dinner is being hosted on November 28, according to sources, and teams of the Intelligence Bureau, counterintelligence and Special Branch have fanned into the neighbourhood and slu-ms surrounding the hotel.