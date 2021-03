తెలంగాణా బడ్జెట్ సమావేశాలు ఈ నెల 26 వరకు .. 18 న బడ్జెట్ : బీఏసీ నిర్ణయం

English summary

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Finance Minister Harish Rao and other opposition party leaders were present at the meeting of the Legislative Affairs Committee chaired by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at the Assembly premises. The BAC meeting decided to hold the budget meetings of the Telangana State Assembly for ten days till the 26th of this month. As part of that, the budget will be introduced on the 18th of this month.