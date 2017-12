ఫిబ్రవరిలో మంత్రివర్గ విస్తరణ? ఇద్దరు ఔట్.. ఇద్దరు ఇన్, మహిళలకే ఛాన్స్!?

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Changes in the Telangana Ministry will be taken place in the month of February, according to the sources. In 2015 the last change in the cabinet was done. Rajaiah out and Kadiyam Srihari came in. But in the first cabinet of telangana, there is no place for women. According to the sources CM KCR is thinking to take a woman leader this time into his cabinet. According to the 15 percent quota, cabinet can contain only 17 ministers. Now already 17 ministers are there. If CM KCR want to take anybody into his cabinet, he should ask somebody to resign.