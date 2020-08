రాయలసీమ ఎత్తిపోతలపై సుప్రీం కోర్టుకు వెళ్ళండి ... హైకోర్టు పరిధిలోది కాదన్న ధర్మాసనం

English summary

The Rayalaseema Upliftment Scheme appeal heard in the Telangana High Court today. Vamsi Chand Reddy and Gavinolla Srinivas deposited the petition in the court. Counsel for the petitioners requested the High Court bench to hold a hearing under the State Redistricting Act. However, the High Court bench questioned the counsel on behalf of the petitioners as to how the water dispute between the two states falls under the purview of the High Court and suggested to go to supreme court.