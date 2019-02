మంత్రిగా కల నెరవేర్చుకున్న ఎర్రబెల్లి ... రాజకీయ ప్రస్థానం ఇదే

English summary

Errabelli dayakar rao a senior leader of TRS party got an opportunity in KCR cabinet.Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s dream is fulfilled as a minister. Dayakar Rao began his political career as a founding member of the Telugu Desam party.Of the seven times he contested to the Assembly, he lost just once and won six times on a trot.After tasting defeat in 1983, he was elected thrice from Wardhannapet constituency in 1994, 1999 and 2004. After the constituency was reserved for SCs during the delimitation, he moved to Palakurthi and won in 2009, 2014 and in 2018.He switched to the TRS in 2016 while he was the TDLP floor leader. Even though he was a successful politician, he never got the chance of becoming a minister.But now his dream is fullfilled as a minister.