రాజకీయాల్లో అనతికాలంలోనే మంత్రిగా అవకాశం ..ఇది మల్లారెడ్డి అదృష్టం

English summary

Malla Reddy is a businessman and a Member of assembly from Medchal, Telangana. He is a member of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and earlier he was in Telugu Desam Party. on that time Malla Reddy was selected by the party to contest a seat in 2014 and went on to become elected as a member of parliament for Malkajgiri. Malla Reddy was the only Member of Parliament for the Telugu Desam Party to win a seat in Telangana. He switched to the TRS in 2016 when he was a MP. He contested in the recent elections as MLA of medchal constuiency and elected . Now he has taken oath as a cabinet minister.