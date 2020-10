English summary

Telangana state reported 1436 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours. With this, the total COVID cases in the state went up to 2 lakh 22 thousand 111. The state conducted over 41 thousand tests yesterday. The recovery rate has also marginally improved to 89.5 per cent with 2154 more people recovering yesterday. This took the number of recovered people so far in the state to 1 lakh 98 thousand 790.