ట్రైనీ కానిస్టేబుళ్ళ ఆత్మహత్య: ఒకే రకమైన బట్టలు, వీడని బంధం

English summary

A woman constable undergoing training at the State Police Training Academy at Gandipet here committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room on Sunday morning.Trainee constable Naveena who hailed from Nalgonda town was upset after hearing the news of her friend Madhavi's suicide in Miryalguda last night. Madhavi committed suicide as she was forced to marry a boy arranged by her parents against her wish.