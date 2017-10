గులాబీ పార్టీలో మార్కెట్ కమిటీ నేతల సవాళ్లు: ఇటు స్పీకర్.. అటు ఎమ్మెల్యేపై అసమ్మతి

Telangana

Swetha

English summary

Dessent in TRS gradually come out. So many TRS leaders were targetted their concerned MLA's Constiencies. Particularly Bhupalapally MLA and Telangana First Speaker Samudrala Venugopala Chary facing serious alligations from his close follower. Another Market Committe Chairman of Narayana Khed Mr. Bidakanne Hanmanthu also alleged to pay Rs. lakhs per market committe chairman post to MLA Bhupal Reddy. But Bhupal Reddy rejected these allegations.