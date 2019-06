టీవీ 9 కేసు... హైకోర్టులో క్వాష్ పిటీషన్ దాఖలు చేసిన శివాజీ

English summary

Actor Sivaji filed a quash petition in the High Court on Tuesday requesting it to strike down the cases filed against him by the Telangana Cyber Crime police in relation to controversy in TV9.Sivaji along with Ravi Prakash are accused by the Alanda Media, which took over TV9, of forging and fabricating documents pertaining to the company. The police particularly established the role of Sivaji by tracing the emails exchanged between him and Ravi Prakash. As a result, he is also charged with several penal sections.Despite being served notices, Sivaji failed to appear before the police to further the investigation into the charges against him. While Ravi Prakash too skipped the appearance before the police, he filed an anticipatory bail petition in the High Court. His bail plea hearing is deferred to June 18.