టీటీడీపీలో మరో రెండు వికెట్లు డౌన్! రాజీనామా యోచనలో ఇద్దరు సీనియర్ నేతలు?

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Two more TTDP Leaders are planning to submitt their resignations to the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu it seems. According to the sources, Former Minister Mandava Venkateswara Rao and Arikela Narsa Reddy also going to resign to TTDP. Mandava already conducted a meeting in his house with his followers, sources said. Former MLA Annapurnamma and Arikela Narsa Reddy attended this meeting.