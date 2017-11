మల్లన్నసాగర్ ప్రాజెక్టుకు: 500 రోజుల ఆందోళనపై వైరలైన పాట

Telangana

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Villagers have been protesting against the Mallana Sagar irrigation project for 515 days now, and their spirits are dampened because the protest has been dragging.A viral song, released on the 500th day of the protest, describes the struggle that the villagers have gone through so far, and calls the government ‘exploitative.’“People have just become accustomed to pain, and are in no mood to fight the government. To rekindle the spirit of fighting, I wrote and sang this song,” says Bakki Srinivas, the lyricist and singer.