ప్రభుత్వం వల్లే కార్మికులు చనిపోయారనటానికి ప్రూఫ్ ఏంటి ? బాధ్యత మీదే ? ఆర్టీసీ కార్మికులకు హైకోర్టు

English summary

A petition was filed in the Telangana High Court alleging that some of the RTC drivers died due to the state government. The High Court while taking up the petition has put a series of questions to the petitioners and stated that they may have died due to heart attack and by other reasons as well. They have asked the petitioners asking to show the proofs that they died due to the state government. The High Court has also said that the government has not announced of dismissing the RTC employees. HC said that the RTC union leaders have called for protest and hence they are responsible for all the odds.