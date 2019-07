ఆ అస్థిపంజరం ఎవరిది ? మూటకట్టి ఉందంటే హత్యే కదా .. ఎవరో తెలిస్తేనే మిస్టరీ వీడేది

English summary

The farmers were found a human skeleton wrapped in a bag beside the road in the suburb of Raghavareddipeta in Bhopalpalli zone. The road side bag fell into the rain and the dogs sprayed the skull, slippers and toes out of the bag. The farmers who found the skeleton were informed to the police. Bhoopalapalli DSP Kirankumar, CI Srinivas and SI Anil Kumar have taken up the investigation. It was examined to find any evidence of him. However, this mystery can only be revealed once the real person of the skeleton is identified. For further tests, the police packed the skeleton, sweater and slippers and transported them to MGM Mortuary.