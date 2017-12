విజయ్ అంత్యక్రియలకు రాని భార్య, కూతుర్నీ తీసుకురాలేదు, 'విడాకులకు రూ.3 కోట్లు'

Telangana

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Telugu actor Vijay Sai on Monday committed suicide and hours later, police booked his wife and two others for abetment to suicide. The 35-year-old was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his flat in Yousufguda neighborhood, police said. Police recovered a video taken by him on his mobile phone before ending his life, in which he allegedly blamed his wife and two others for driving him to the extreme.