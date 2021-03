ఎవరో అడిగితే రాలేదు.. ఎవరితోనూ పొత్తులు అక్కర్లేదు.. వైఎస్ పేరు చాలు,మాదే అధికారం : షర్మిల

English summary

YS Sharmila said their party will get victory in the 2023 assembly elections in Telangana. 'Don't be afraid of anyone .. our party will come to power in the coming elections. We do not need alliances with anyone. We are not the ones who came for TRS ... not the ones who came if BJP asked. We don’t need anyone. That God is with us ... and then there will be the blessings of the people ... 'Sharmila told her party leaders.