గర్భిణీకి పరీక్ష పెట్టిన ఆస్పత్రులు .. రోడ్ పక్కనే బిడ్డ ప్రసవం

English summary

A 20-year-old woman delivered on road here at LB Nagar while she was on the way to the hospital. Meramma a daily wage labour. On Saturday, the woman visited a hospital in Abdullpurmet where the staff directed her to go to a hospital in Vanasthalipuram. The woman was done with several tests for which the hospital collected Rs 3000 from the couple. Later she was asked to go to Gandhi Hospital as the couple left with no money. Rambabu and Meramma boarded a bus at Vanasthalipuram and got down at LB Nagar where she developed labour pains. Meramma's husband made her sit on the road and went to get an auto to the hospital. Meanwhile, she delivered a baby on the road.