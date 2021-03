తిరుమల శ్రీవారి ఉత్సవ మూర్తులకు ఇక నుండి ఏడాదికి ఒకసారే అభిషేకం .. టీటీడీ బోర్డు ఆమోదం .. ఇదే కారణం !!

English summary

The Tirumala Tirupati Temple has taken steps to preserve the ceremonial idols of Tirumala Tirupati Srivenkateswaraswamy. Decided to reduce the anointings to this extent. The Tirumala Tirupati Temple hopes that this will prevent the desecration of the festival idols of Sridevi and Bhudevi along with Malayappa Swamy. This was decided at a recent board of trustees. Anointings are performed 450 times a year on various occasions for the Srivari festival goers. Some of these rituals are performed in solitude during festivals. With the priests proposals were recently discussed in the Board of Trustees and the recommendations were approved. From now on, the services will be conducted only once a year.It was decided to hold anointings only once a year to preserve the ceremonial figures.