టీటీడీ చైర్మన్ వైవీకి షాక్ ..ఆ ఆదేశాలు చెల్లవు అఫిడవిట్ దాఖలు చెయ్యండన్న హై కోర్టు

English summary

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy has announced that the existing VIP break darshan in the name of L1, L2 and L3 will be canceled. In the wake of the Chairman's statement, many doubts have been raised. And what about the situation of VIPs? There was discussion that Swami's income was going down. The general public was happy with the decision.However, the Standing Council made it clear that TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy had decided to cancel the break darshans and not the board. However, the court did not consider the announcement of the chairman of the TTD .