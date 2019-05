English summary

Senior Congress leader Dr Chinta Mohan sought the intervention of Governor to ensure transparency in TTD affairs including deposits and also sale of human hair. In a letter to Governor ESL Narasimhan, the copies of which were released to media by Mohan here at a press conference on Monday, the former Union Minister insisted on the TTD deposits should be made in the local bank branches. Chinta also wanted deputation of senior officers of Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS) one each at Tirumala and Tirupati and also officers Indian Revenue Services (IRS) to TTD and also appointment of permanent staff in the Financial department to ensure accountability on the part of TTD management in its financial dealings.