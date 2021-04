రక్తచరిత్ర ఎవరిదో అందరికీ తెలుసు జగన్ రెడ్డి , కత్తితో బతికేవాడు కత్తితోనే చస్తాడు :అలిపిరిలో లోకేష్

English summary

Telugu Desam Party national general Secretary Nara Lokesh reached Alipiri and said that his family is not having an association with the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy. He came to the Alipiri circle to make a promise that there was no link for his family members in the YS Viveka murder case. He lashed out at YSRCP leaders for changing statements frequently and he expressed anger for carrying an article in a new paper targetting the Nara family.